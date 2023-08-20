'Follow the Storm': No Surrender Running Club empowers youth, one step at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone can be a runner with the proper gear and grit. No Surrender Running Club aims to empower people in communities of color to go the distance.

"There's a lot of factors that influence access, whether it's not being able to afford a program or not having it offered at your school, or even not feeling like you're athletic enough to be a part of a sports team," explained Megan Lopez, executive director of No Surrender Running Club. "People think that a lot of sports, including running is individual, but it's not and it's often better with people on your side and people that you can help support."

The Grand Rapids nonprofit provides running shoes, gear, nutrition and much-needed support for kids and family members of all ages.

Twice a week, runners gather to run through the Garfield Park neighborhood, building confidence and determination with each step.

"Just this idea that you keep moving forward one step at a time is really important," said Lopez.

Valeria Alvarez is now in her fourth year with the running club.

The Pine Island Elementary fifth grader has worked up to running ten miles.

"I like to run in nature. Like, I feel good, like, smell the breeze and hear the animals... and the birds chirping," she told FOX 17 News.

This year, Alvarez has invited her friend Vicky Estrada to take part. Now, Estrada is able to run three miles.

"I like how, like, we're outside and, like, there's fresh air," explained Estrada. "So, it makes me, like, keep going."

No Surrender Running Club has grown from four runners to more than 150.

Runners take part in four races a year.

Next month, they will take part in the Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run.

Lopez said runners benefit from healthy exercise while learning how to set goals and take challenges in stride.

Many other community members have begun to take notice and the group's tagline invites you to "follow the storm".

"We are disruptors. We are something, a group, that doesn't exist anywhere else in the city or in West Michigan. And so when we show up to a race, people notice us. They ask a lot of questions," explained Lopez. "They're really taken aback and impressed and just so proud of our young people out there running and doing such a great job and so we see ourselves as not only disrupting, you know, individually and at races but really disrupting the system and bringing something new that's beneficial to our community."

