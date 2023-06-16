'Endless Opportunities': Husband and wife helping Grand Rapids teens tap into potential

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alvin Hills IV and his wife Tanell are teaming up to help young people find a path forward. They've created a nonprofit to show teens in Grand Rapids that they have "endless opportunities" to succeed.

"We're from the neighborhoods, our families both reside in Grand Rapids, so being here in this city is very personal when it comes to the work that we do," Alvin said. "We know that the issue is very large when it comes to challenges that our young people face. And we simply want to be a community resource that young people could come to ask questions, be introduced and exposed to new things."

Endless Opportunities began on the campus of Western Michigan University where Alvin and Tanell first met and fell in love.

"We were just simply wanting to create an organization that could walk alongside parents and help students navigate life after high school," explained Alvin. "Once we moved back home in 2014, then we were able to actually put down roots and set up a formal mentoring program for young people."

The nonprofit holds mentoring sessions each Wednesday at the Baxter Community Center, along with signature events like speed networking and an annual etiquette dinner.

"I love that we get in touch with ourselves, like the self-evaluation, doing vision boards, and also going on walks, teaching us how to just be more evolved and one with ourselves and learning what's going on in the world," Samari Ingram, a senior at Grand River Prep, said. "I enjoy doing volunteer work and I found that out through Endless Opportunities."

Tiffany Fant, a program administrator with the organization, said she's also grown alongside the young women she works with.

"It has opened a lot of doors for me... I was a shy state, I don't say much. And so like, wanting the kids to speak out, like as the adult like you have to use your voice to to show them that their voice is worthy of being heard," explained Fant. "I just think it's cool to see [the program participants] evolve. That's what really keeps me going, just knowing that we're playing a role to help these kids evolve if they want to. And it's just beautiful to see it."

Alvin and Tanell have worked with thousands of students over the years and have no plans of slowing down.

"We're open to any young person that's willing to commit to get better," said Alvin. "What keeps me going is knowing that it's been more than one who has taken the message and has figured out a way to be a mentor to contribute to, you know, whether it's their local community or being civically engaged... for me, the philosophy is very simple. The more people that we have engaged in this type of work, the more people that we can help, you know, bring into the fold or, you know, create a different perspective."

To learn more about Endless Opportunities, visit the group's website or Facebook page.

