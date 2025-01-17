Blessed by Brookelyn: How a mother's tragedy is being used to touch at-risk teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone has a story to tell. For Tonya Elias, losing her daughter has forever changed hers.

The longtime teacher has found a new purpose in helping teens involved in the juvenile justice system find the right path forward.

"Being a teacher, I have always gravitated towards youth that struggled in some way, whether it was academically or socially or emotionally," Elias explained. "You take your hurt and you build on it, and you show people that just because you're hurting now, you can use your story, you can use what you went through to impact others in a positive way."

Brookelyn Elias was ten years old when she died in a freak golf cart accident at the family's home in 2014.

Elias's son was also injured in the accident but survived.

"We were in the hospital, and my husband... he says we have two choices. He says we can be angry and upset about our situation, or we can choose to honor her memory and the path that God has put us on."

Blessed by Brookelyn was born.

The nonprofit started by donating soccer cleats to third-world countries and sponsoring GRPS students in honor of Brookelyn's love of soccer.

Elias's efforts have evolved in recent years since she began volunteering at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Facility.

"We truly believe that just because what you have done in your past doesn't predict what you'll do in your future," she explained. "it's just walking alongside kids and building relationships."

Elias helps youth previously incarcerated or avoiding incarceration with aftercare support as they complete community service.

A building in Grand Rapids, located at 2890 Madison Avenue, has become a home base for her efforts.

For the past several years Elias has offered a safe environment there, ripe with opportunity: meals, mentoring, tutoring, and community activities are all offered for kids ready to make a change.

The goal is to provide support for youth who have struggled with making good choices and to offer positive reinforcement and accountability.

"It's just giving them those positive reinforcements that says, you know what, we all make mistakes, but it doesn't make us a bad person," Elias told FOX 17 News. "If we can change the life of just a couple, that those kids then can impact the community in a positive way, and their stories, then will be able to impact other kids stories and offer hope."

The building will officially open to the public as The Brookelyn Elias Opportunity Center later this year.

Elias hopes to expand the resources offered, with jobs and life skills training, bible study, and more.

A resale shop housed in the building, which currently supplies community needs through donations, will help teens learn more about money management and financial responsibility.

Elias said Brookelyn would have been proud of the work the nonprofit is doing, as she always gravitated towards helping others.

"Most of the kids are shocked when I share our story and and how difficult and how challenging it is, because most of them know grief and have lost friends or family members," Elias said. "I really feel like this is where I'm supposed to be."

To learn more about Blessed by Brookelyn, visit the website or Facebook page.

