Baby Scholars Program helps parents get their children school-ready

KENT COUNTY — The earlier children are exposed to a high-quality learning environment, the greater their chances for academic success later in life. For many families, those teaching responsibilities lie on the parents.

But what does education look like for a 5-month-old? A child who's a year old? There are so many questions, but there's a program that's been helping caregivers find the answers. The Baby Scholars Program is giving young children in our community a path forward.

Designed for children from 5 months to 5 years, the program started in 2011 to give parents the tools to get their kids school-ready, because at that time, too many were not. Baby Scholars offers support, education and resources and meet parents where they are, even in their own home. Statistics show that when a child starts behind in school, they will typically stay behind – and those first 3 years of life are critical to development. Right now, the goal is to reach 200-250 families a year in Kent County. The program is free and open to all.

The Parent Coaches teach parents how to engage with their kids, how to read signs and how to respond appropriately, depending on the child’s age. Enrollment happens all year round, with several different sessions available. There are also interpreter services available in Spanish, several African languages and Arabic. If you want to learn more, head to their website.