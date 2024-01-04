AYA Youth Collective expands supportive housing program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The AYA Youth Collective needs furniture and other household items for its newest homes, which are part of an expansion of its Supportive Housing Program.

You can access their wish list here.

The Supportive Housing Program had nine homes in Grand Rapids, but come February there will now be 12 homes in the housing network.

The number of beds available has increased from 25 to 37.

The Supportive Housing Program provides low-cost housing to young people ages 18–24 who may otherwise experience homelessness or housing instability. The housing costs roughly $300 a month for rent. Residents have a private room and an older mentor lives nearby to help the young people navigate living on their own.

The program sees remarkable success.

“90% of our youth who go through our supportive housing exit into stability. That’s a huge number and a huge deal,” AYA Youth Collective Vice President of Advancement Andy Allen said.

The addition of three houses is thanks to another area nonprofit, ICCF, AYA Youth Collective says. ICCF is leasing the homes to AYA Youth Collective.

“We know that there are over 200 youth sleeping outside every month in Grand Rapids. We know that there are 1,500 youth experiencing instability in Grand Rapids. It’s vital for us as a community and for us as an organization to expand our housing program. You cannot find stability without housing,” Allen said.

For the AYA Youth Collective's Stephanie Collier, who serves as the director of Program Implementation, it's a service she realizes she could have utilized as a young person.

“I was actually a youth that struggled with instability myself, at 18. I did some couch surfing. I was pregnant. Once I got connected with AYA and learning services that they provide, I realized that it was something I needed as a kid,” Collier said.

That's why Collier says she does the work she does with the AYA.

"I continue to do the work. I continue to show up. We are actually doing good work. We're meeting youth where they are. We're connecting them with services. We're putting them on the path to success as much as we can," Collier said.

The Supportive Housing Program got its start in 2012.

