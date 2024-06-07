A Path Forward, 1 year: Showing positive change grows Meaning in Colors mission

Over the last year, the FOX 17 initiative, A Path Forward has had the honor of highlighting businesses and organizations lifting up the community and preventing youth crime before it starts.

Advisory Council member, Iryonna Hogan talks about how intentional coverage of those helping support successful futures grows participation in those programs, creating a perpetually growing change.

Hogan founded Meaning in Colors to help people find a safe home and remove barriers to education, jobs, and community connection.

The nonprofit focuses on self-sufficiency through financial, governmental, and community literacy.

For more on the organizations leading the way on A Path Forward, please reach out via email at APathForward@Fox17Online.com, or check the A Path Forward Community Resources page!

