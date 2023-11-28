Literacy in finances, government, and more pushes kids, young adults into self-sufficiency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just as not all colors mean the same thing to all people, not all paths in life are right for everyone—and the benefits of that diversity builds our communities.

That’s the basis for Meaning in Colors, a nonprofit that empowers young minds to build their best life in the best way for them— with a catch— the focus is on self-sufficiency.

Meaning in Colors offers young adults the foundation to break poverty cycles, become homeowners, and get education for in-demand careers.

The key? Literacy— in finance, government and the community at large, and in reading.

Knowing how to avoid long-lasting mistakes sets young adults up to take themselves further, sooner. Meaning in Colors provides programs to teach kids as young as 12 and young adults how to navigate credit, savings, budgeting, investments, and more.

So far Meaning in Colors has helped over 1,000 community members reach self-sufficiency.

Housing for single men and women Housing resources for families Youth Education and Workforce Training 107 600+ 300+

Meaning in Colors also works with young kids—offering programs like Brian & A’aron’s Book Club, a youth-led initiative to share the fun of reading to ensure kids are ready to move through educational expectations, enabling them to self-advocate for brighter futures.

The Meaning in Colors Holiday Pop Up Shop is a free, appointment-only event giving those in need a chance to shop for gifts. The December 9 event is full, but plans are in the works for future shops.

Volunteers and sponsors are what keep this program running. If you’re looking to give back to an organization that pushes the community forward, check out opportunities here.