Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Wolverine Worldwide's Super Tent Sale returns!

The popular sale offers new, brand name footwear at heavily discounted prices
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 11:44:10-04

Get ready to shop! The Wolverine Worldwide Super Tent Sale to benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way is returning after a three year hiatus. This sale offers up new footwear from brands like Merrell, Sperry, Hushpuppies, and more at massive discounts.

This year's event will be in a new location! They're taking the tent sale downtown into the heart of Rockford. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Heart of West Michigan United Way. Past years have shown that showing up early to this sale is a smart idea as folks will be lining up to take advantage of the deeply discounted shoes, sandals, apparel, and more!

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather