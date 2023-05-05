Wolverine Worldwide's Super Tent Sale returns!

Get ready to shop! The Wolverine Worldwide Super Tent Sale to benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way is returning after a three year hiatus. This sale offers up new footwear from brands like Merrell, Sperry, Hushpuppies, and more at massive discounts.

This year's event will be in a new location! They're taking the tent sale downtown into the heart of Rockford. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Heart of West Michigan United Way. Past years have shown that showing up early to this sale is a smart idea as folks will be lining up to take advantage of the deeply discounted shoes, sandals, apparel, and more!

Watch the interview to learn more.

