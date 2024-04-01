WMU College of Aviation hosting a fly-in

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Western Michigan University College of Aviation and Alpha Eta Rho are hosting a fly-in on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The event is at the Battle Creek Airport Aviation Education Center from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. Pilots are welcome to fly in, meet other pilots, enjoy food and fun. Anyone who enjoys aircraft or flying is also welcome to drive in, meet the pilots and learn more about what they do and why. There will be a couple of state of the art flight simulators for guests who want to try them out as well. Food sales begin at 11:00 am. To learn more, head to Alpha Eta Rho's Instagram page.