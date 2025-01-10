Winter Jam celebrates 30 years with Grand Rapids concert

Get ready to rock out!

The Winter Jam Tour is making a stop at Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids on January 19th. This massive Christian music festival features a huge lineup of popular artists like Skillet, Anne Wilson, and Colton Dixon, all on one stage.

Winter Jam is known for its high-energy performances and affordable ticket prices. It's just $15 at the door, making it a great event for families and youth groups.

Doors open at 5:00 PM, but get there early as lines tend to form.

We spoke with Russ Lee from the band Newsong to learn about the origins of the festival and what to expect.

