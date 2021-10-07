What is The Future You Project?

What is the idea behind The Future You Project? We talked with Co-Founder, Jennifer Zawadski.

The project is meant to spread hope around the country with curated gift boxes and personalized letters addressed from the recipients future self, letting them know the future is bright. It happened at a time when Zawadski was also at a difficult point in her life, having trouble seeing ahead. For five weeks she received anonymous packages in the mail from the "Future Jen". She said these gifts and letters truly changed her life.

The Future You now has 30 themed gift boxes that are customizable. Check out all of the ways you can brighten someone's day or even your own by heading to futureyouproject.com