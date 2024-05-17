WestFest celebrates the best of West Michigan with a carnival May 17-19

WestFest is returning to Grand Rapids and it’s celebrating everything the West side of Michigan has to offer from May 17-19.

This year, WestFest is all about the carnival and rides! They’re bringing back their most popular ride, the SuperNova, along with other carnival staples. Carnival food like elephant ears and corn dogs will be available to purchase as well.

Unlimited ride wristbands will be on sale for $30 onsite during the carnival. To learn more, visit westfestgr.com.

The carnival will take place at John Ball Park on Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.