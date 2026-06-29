West Michigan man runs 155 miles for MS awareness

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a progressive disease where the protective nerve fibers, or myelin, is broken down. This leads to weakness, numbness, and mobility issues to those who are diagnosed. While symptoms vary from person to person, there is no cure for MS.

Matt Wager has been using his personal MS diagnosis as a means of spreading awareness through running. Fox 17 viewers may remember Matt as the Buddy the Elf runner along Plainfield Ave last year, and that run has now expanded to Matt participating in the "MS Run the US Ultra Relay" this past month.

Matt's race began in Willamsburg, IA and ended in Platteville, WI. It is a 155-mile run that doubles as a fundraiser for MS research and support, with Matt's aim to raise $10,000.

While the race may be over, members of the community can continue to donate to Matt's fundraiser online at Givebutter.com. He sat down with Michelle to share more.

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