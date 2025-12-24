'The Plainfield Elf Runner' revealed: What a nice guy

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There's something magical about spotting an unexpected splash of holiday cheer in the midst of our everyday routines, and if you've been driving through the Northview neighborhood lately, you've probably done a double-take at the sight of a grown man in a bright green elf costume jogging down the busy streets.

Meet Matt Wager, the mystery runner who's been turning heads and spreading Christmas spirit one mile at a time. But before you write him off as just another holiday enthusiast with questionable fashion sense, you should know his story – because what he's doing is far more meaningful than bringing smiles to passing motorists.

Thirteen years ago, Wager received a diagnosis that would change his life forever: multiple sclerosis. It's a chronic neurological condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, and it can impact everything the brain and spinal cord control. For Wager, that's meant dealing with numbness, weakness, sharp pain, and burning sensations. He has the relapse-remitting form, which means he'll experience episodes where things get bad, then hopefully improve – sometimes with lingering damage, other times clearing up completely.

"I've been in wheelchairs and needed canes," Wager explains, his matter-of-fact tone belying the gravity of what he's endured. "So I'm just really grateful to be where I'm at and want to take advantage of it. Hopefully, it's like this for a long time, but if not, I can say I did everything that I could while I could."

That philosophy of making the most of good days led him to discover a talent he never knew he had. While he'd always been a runner – 5Ks mostly – this past year he started pushing longer distances and realized he was good at it. One day, just to see what would happen, he kept running until he hit 22 miles.

Then he saw an advertisement that would change everything: a relay race supporting multiple sclerosis research, 155 miles across six days. Twenty-one people will collectively run coast to coast across the United States. Wager's specific leg would take him between Iowa and Wisconsin from June 17-22 – the equivalent of six marathons in six days.

"I figured, why not?" he says with the kind of casual confidence that makes you believe he actually means it.

But here's the thing about participating in such an event – each runner is responsible for fundraising $10,000. And while Wager is clearly up for the physical challenge, it was the fundraising component that sparked his most creative thinking.

Enter Buddy the Elf.

"Elf is one of my favorite movies," Wager explains, "and I've had this costume for different humorous things." He'd already committed to running in the costume if the Lions lost a particular game (thankfully for his dignity, they won), but the comments from friends almost wishing they'd lost so they could see him run dressed as Buddy the Elf gave him an idea.

So he made a Facebook post with a simple proposition: for every donation received in December, he would run one mile dressed like Buddy the Elf. It doesn't matter if it's a dollar or a thousand – one donation equals one mile.

What started as a creative fundraising stunt has taken on a life of its own. His first run brought seven donations, and when he posted the video, it got shared on the Plainfield township Facebook page. Soon, bystanders were posting their own videos and photos of the elf runner, and the whole thing exploded across social media.

"It just kind of took a life of its own," Wager says. "And I'm glad that, you know, first is just connecting Buddy the Elf. And now, as people know my story, they know it's Buddy the Elf doing it for a great cause."

The community response has been everything you'd hope for and more. Drivers honk and yell Christmas greetings, to which Wager responds with a hearty "Merry Christmas!" Others reference the movie, wishing him luck finding his dad, which earns them a "Thanks, Mr. Narwhal!" in return.

"It almost makes it more fun to be able to have that interaction with the community of the cars and the people that are really intrigued and think it's humorous to have an elf running down a busy street," he says.

So far, Wager has about 30 miles to chip away at, with donations still trickling in. He's committed to running on Christmas Day – about eight miles planned – and he's still got about $7,000 to go toward his $10,000 goal.

But this isn't just about one man in an elf costume running for a good cause. It's about taking advantage of the good days, about turning a personal health challenge into an opportunity to help others, and about the way a community can rally around someone doing something genuinely meaningful.

"As much as the running is what I'm doing, the fundraising is why I'm doing it," Wager explains. "We need to have money to support research and awareness and aid for those with multiple sclerosis."

Multiple sclerosis affects nearly one million Americans, and while there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and slow progression, there's still no cure. The money Wager raises will go toward research that could one day change that, toward awareness that helps people understand what MS patients go through, and toward aid for those currently fighting the disease.

It's the kind of cause that puts everything in perspective. Here's a man who knows firsthand what it's like when your body betrays you, who's experienced the fear and uncertainty that comes with a chronic illness, and who's choosing to use his current strength to help others in similar situations.

And if he happens to spread a little Christmas cheer along the way? Well, that's just a bonus.

"It is kind of a lurking thing in the background that it could change any time," Wager says about his MS. "So that's why I think it's so important to try to fundraise and find a cure."

The next time you see that green elf costume jogging along Plainfield, maybe give a honk and a wave. Better yet, consider making a donation. After all, it's not every day you get the chance to support both multiple sclerosis research and the holiday spirit with a single act of generosity.

As for Wager, he'll keep running as long as the donations keep coming, one mile at a time, grateful for every step he's able to take.

Do you have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

