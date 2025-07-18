West Michigan Educator Set to Cycle the RAGBRAI with Unique Perspective

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

West Michigan resident Josh Harrington is preparing to tackle the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, one of the oldest, largest, and longest bicycle touring events in the world. Harrington, a dedicated Teacher Consultant for the Visually Impaired (TCVI) Specialist with the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency (KRESA), embodies resilience. Living with retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive condition affecting his vision, Josh brings a deeply personal understanding to his work, guiding students while also pushing his own limits in challenging endeavors like RAGBRAI.

The non-competitive ride attracts thousands of cyclists from across the globe and spans approximately 400-500 miles across the state of Iowa over seven days. Participants ride at their own pace, enjoying the hospitality of the small towns along the route, which often host elaborate celebrations and support stations. It's an embodiment of the spirit of overcoming obstacles and the power of community – lessons Harrington imparts daily in his professional life.

We spoke with Josh this morning to learn more about the race and his involvement. Watch our interview to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok