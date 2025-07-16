Weekly Wellness: Trinity Health's Kidney Transplant Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trinity Health's Kidney Transplant Program is the first adult kidney transplant program, serving patients in West Michigan for over 50 years with 3,000 successful transplants. They are also the first facility in Michigan to participate in the National Kidney Registry, helping to match donors and recipients nationwide. Kelly Summers, Manager of Clinical Services at Trinity Health Kidney Transplant Center, visited the Mix to discuss the expertise of their program and how they are transforming kidney care.

When people are diagnosed with end stage kidney disease, they are faced with two options: dialysis or kidney transplant. Kidney transplant is a life-changing treatment for patients with kidney failure, but it’s a long wait, with an average wait time of three to five years for a donor organ. There are round 300 patients in the transplant program waiting for a kidney to become available for them.

Anyone over the age of 18 can register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, regardless of age or medical history. Your decision to become an organ donor can help save a life of someone in the community who is waiting for that gift of life. People who receive a transplant tend to live longer and have better outcomes than alternative treatment options, plus, donors and recipients are connected to a community of people who have experienced similar situations.

Gift of Life Michigan is hosting a Donate Life Night at John Ball Zoo on Thursday, July 18 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Trinity Health is a partner and sponsor of this organization that sheds light on the importance of organ donation and the impact it has on the community.

Attendees do not have to be a transplant recipient or donor family to participate and the event is free to attend. Trinity's team will also be attending with resources and engagement to the community.

For more information, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/kidneytransplant to learn more about the program. If you would like to become a registered organ donor, visit giftoflifemichigan.org.

