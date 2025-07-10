Gift of Life Michigan's "Donate Life Night" returns to John Ball Zoo

In the United States, over 130 million people are registered as organ donors. There are over 104,000 people on the waiting list with over 2,500 of those being Michigan residents. Every day, 90 lives are saved by a transplant from a deceased donor.

While that last statistic appears hopeful, the need for transplants is greater than the rate of registrations. In the U.S., someone is added to the waiting list every ten minutes.

Gift of Life Michigan is helping the community by hosting Donate Life Night at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. This year's event will be Thursday, July 17 at the zoo from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. It is free to attend, although a $5 donation is suggested for registrants. Attendees do not need to be a transplant recipient or donor family to participate.

It is the largest event in the area that honors organ, eye, and tissue donation, providing a way to connect with donor families, living donors, transplant recipients, the medical community, and supporters in the region.

The event will feature animal interaction, education and resource provision, and more. A Celebration of Life Trail will also be present, honoring the stories of donors and recipients.

Visit golm.org to learn more or register as a donor.

