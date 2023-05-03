Walking tours a great way to experience Tulip Time in Holland

The star of the Tulip Time festival in Holland is of course the flower itself. But the city of Holland is also a big feature and a walking tour during the annual festival is a great way to take a deeper dive into the history and Dutch culture that formed the city.

You'll follow a costumed guide on a one-hour fun and informative walking tour. Want to see flowers too? No worries. They are prominently featured in many of the stops along the tour. Tickets are timed and $40 per person. Book them early as they tend to sell out!

Todd and Michelle got to take an abbreviated tour. Watch the video for more and don't forget to plan ahead and get all of the information and schedules at www.tuliptime.com. This year's event runs from May 6-14.

