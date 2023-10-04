Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise money, awareness in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia, and over 11 million others are volunteer caregivers or care partners for the patients. The Alzheimer's Association offers support and education to those families, but the organization also is a big driver of research and advocacy. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up in Grand Rapids on Oct. 14, part of the world's largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association. The event is free to attend, but participants are encouraged to raise money crucial to hopefully, one day, finding a cure. in 2023, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the United States $345 billion, and that number is predicted to rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050. The need is great.

The Grand Rapids walk is Saturday, Oct. 14 at Calder Plaza. Registration begins at 9:00 am, the ceremony starts at 10:00 am with the walk following immediately after. To register, learn more, volunteer or find a team to support, check out the website.