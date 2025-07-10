Uptown Church strengthens community relationships with annual summer-fun events

Grand Rapids' Uptown Church is hosting two events this summer, both with a focus on community building.

The first of these events, the Community Celebration will be July 12 from 12 PM. to 4 P.M. Free to attend with live entertainment present, the event is a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs as the main dishes. Face painting and bounce houses will be available for kids, and community resources will also be available for those who need it. A bicycle and backpack giveaway will also be available.

The second event, now in its' fifth year, Fishing with the PoPo, aims to strengthen relationships between community members and local law enforcement.

This year's event will be at Pettit Lake in Newaygo on August 9, although a rain make-up date will move it to August 16. It will be from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. with hamburgers and hot dogs available.

Pastor Greg Amunga and Associate Pastor Greg Amunga visited the Mix to discuss the upcoming events.

Visit the church's main website for more information on their ministry. You can keep up with event information on their Facebook page.

Inquiries can be directed to Uptown Church via Email.

