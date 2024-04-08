Upcycle Bikes hosting Spring Bike Sale and Collection Drive on April 13

Upcycle Bikes is hosting its annual Spring Bike Sale and Collection Drive on April 13, allowing the community to donate their old bicycles and provide transportation to those in need.

On April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, Upcycle Bikes will be collecting unwanted or broken bikes. Upcycle Bikes refurbishes and donates adult bikes to provide an affordable and accessible transportation resource for financially constrained individuals.

90 percent of the bikes collected at the event will be refurbished and donated to individuals in need around West Michigan.

The remaining bikes will be sold at reasonable prices to continue funding their organization. Upcycle Bikes sells a good selection of adult road, mountain, and hybrid bikes in varying sizes.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Upcycle Bikes is located at 800 Monroe Ave. NW in Suite 110. Learn more about this event and the mission at upcyclebikes.org.