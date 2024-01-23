Unexpected tools you should always have in the house

Batteries

Something we know we should have, but then you can't find the right ones. When the smoke alarm beeps, many of those models take 9 volts, so always keep a stash of those on hand in addition to AA and AAA.

Office Supplies

Paperclips, duct tape, and electrical tape are also office supplies that are good to have on hand. Paperclips can be used for a zipper pull, a tool to help you fix your glasses, or even a splint. Duct tape can fix just about anything temporarily, and electrical tape is great for your sports equipment.

Fixd Sensor

This option will run about $40 but could save you a hassle in the long run. When your check engine light is on, use the Fixd code reader to let you know if you have to get to the mechanic or if it's not an emergency fix.

Leatherman Multi-Tool

Some models are more elaborate than others, but most include a knife, scissors, screwdriver, tweezers, nail file, and more. It's small enough to bring with you wherever you go, just don't bring it on an airplane.