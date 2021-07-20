Grand Pearl Spa's Pam Jendritz helps put your best face forward

Time can take its toll on our skin, from expression lines to our face not being as perky as it once was.

Pam Jendritz is a Master Injection and Laser Specialist at Grand Pearl Spa, a division of Plastic Surgery Associates, 220 Lyon St NW STE 700, Grand Rapids. In 1982 Jendritz started the clinic from scratch, no lasers no injections were available back then. A lot of things have changed since, now offering an array of options from micro needling HydraFacials the site time laser where we can do halo ProFractional laser, just a multitude of different treatments to treat different things such as sun damage, hair removal fine lines and wrinkles and then of course the injectables help with wrinkles as far as expression lines.

Pam does a consultation to help find what is best for a patient’s desired outcome.

To learn more about services, visit grandpearlspa.com or give them a call, 616.888.3100