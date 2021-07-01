Leave water softening issues to the pros at Bergsma Plumbing

Leave plumbing issues to the experts like Joe Bergsma and his crew at Bergsma Plumbing.

Ever notice that “white stuff” in your dishwasher and sink? Water softener takes out your calcium and magnesium otherwise it ruins clothes, actually will mess up women's colored hair to where you're going to want to have to get your hair colored more often. Along with all of this, it'll damage fixtures, and even your washer and dryer if it's bad enough. Sometimes it leaves red stains, your clothes will get harder and stiffer when they come out of the dryer. Bergsma offers the Sterling Water Softener which works like a traditional water softener, but there's one extra step that happens beforehand and that's goes through the carbon filter to get rid of, or to eliminate any of your chemicals. Some cities use chlorine, ammonia, pharmaceuticals are becoming a big problem because people are putting those down the drain. Now, and then they're getting into your city water supply, which can become a big problem for you. so all that's taken out from the carbon and trace amounts of PFAAS can be removed from that too.

With a well supply, Bergsma said you're going to have to probably go with a different system, it's going to use a lot less salt than your traditional water softeners. So, you're looking at 13 pounds of salt every time it regenerates, and it will regenerate typically fit typical family of four, it'll go about for a city supply 2,300 gallons before it regenerates. A standard old school softener is going to go every 24 to 48 hours. so a typical family of four, it could go as long as 10 to 12 days before it actually regenerates, which is going to save you a lot more.

