Trino the Magician stars in "Amaze & Amuse" Halloween Show on Oct. 22

Get ready to be amazed, amused, and slightly spooked at the upcoming Amaze & Amuze magic show this weekend.

The Amaze & Amuse Halloween Special is a modern-day magic show that features mind-blowing magic, comedy, and lots of audience participation with a special spooky twist held in the Wege Auditorium at Wealthy Theatre.

The show will feature comedy magician Trino with special guest, magician BJ Mallen.

Amaze & Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show Halloween Special will take place at the Wealthy Theatre on October 22. The show starts at 7:30, with tickets ranging from $20 to $40, with a four-pack of tickets costing $75.

Learn more at wealthytheatre.com.