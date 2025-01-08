Trinity Health's Addiction Recovery Program offers comprehensive care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trinity Health Michigan's new outpatient program, Recovery Medicine, is designed to provide compassionate care and support for adults recovering from substance use. Led by Dr. James Twesten-O'Toole, the program offers a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment, including medication-assisted therapy, counseling, and ongoing support resources.

Recovery Medicine addresses a wide range of substance use disorders, including alcohol, opioid, and stimulant addiction. The program utilizes evidence-based medications to help manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings, making recovery more attainable.

One of the key features of Recovery Medicine is its focus on accountability and coordinated care. The team partners with patients to provide personalized support and collaborates with other healthcare providers to ensure comprehensive and continuous care. Beyond medical treatment, Recovery Medicine connects patients with therapists, mobile apps, and peer support groups to foster long-term recovery.

This program is a significant step in expanding access to addiction treatment services in West Michigan. With its comprehensive and compassionate approach, Recovery Medicine is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use. Watch our interview for more or head to their website.

Segment sponsor: Trinity Health MI

