Trinity Health treats vascular conditions using TAMBE method

Trinity Health is well versed in treating a wide range of vascular conditions including Peripheral Artery Disease, aneurysms, varicose veins, and more, offering innovative treatments and minimally invasive procedures to improve the lives of patients in West Michigan.

Leading the charge is Dr. Michelle Kosovec, a board-certified vascular surgeon with expertise in both traditional and minimally invasive techniques. She's passionate about patient education and empowering individuals to take control of their vascular health. Dr. Kosovec and her team utilize advanced imaging and diagnostic tools to accurately diagnose and treat vascular conditions, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

One notable approach used by Dr. Kosovec is the TAMBE (Transradial Access Method for Brachial Embolization) technique. This innovative method allows for the treatment of upper extremity vascular conditions through a small incision, reducing discomfort and recovery time for patients. The TAMBE method is just one example of Trinity Health's commitment to providing the most advanced and effective vascular care in the region.

