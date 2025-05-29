Tri-Cities Historical Museum exhibits local wedding history with "Old, New, Borrowed, Blue"

The well-known wedding phrase, "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue," dates to the Victorian Era. Ending with "A sixpence in your shoe," the list includes items a bride should wear while walking down the aisle to ensure a happy marriage.

The newest exhibit at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, "Old, New, Borrowed, Blue: Weddings in the Tri-Cities", features historical clothing for both men and women from Victorian-Era weddings. Wedding accessories and invitations will be included in the list of artifacts, including a preserved cake from 1891.

The exhibit kicked off earlier this month with a Cakes & Cocktails event, featuring cocktails and re-created wedding cakes to sample. An upcoming event is the Victorian Wedding Breakfast at Lilley Mansion on June 21.

"Old, New, Borrowed, Blue" runs until September 21 and is open to the public. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit tri-citiesmuseum.org.

