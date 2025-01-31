Todd's Weekend Adventures, January 31-Feb 2, 2025

WEST MICHIGAN — Bingo and Bubbly is happening tonight (1/31)! This fundraiser forRedeemed Style will help women in danger or in need look their best. It empowers them by providing a chance to shop a boutique with a stylist for free. This night of fun, games and giving back will help support the non-profit and the work it does. There’s food, a cash bar and prizes. It’s at Venue3Two in Grand Rapids from 6:30-10:00 pm and is $49. Register here.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum presents their Concerts Under the Stars tonight (1/31) – local band Odd Space will perform, while the original video art by Jasmine Bruce is projected onto the planetarium dome. The show starts at 7:30. You get two sets with an intermission. Odd Space is described as a grungy and ethereal collage of sounds. The multi-instrumentalist Joey Frankovich and frequent collaborator Sydney Brown craft abstract and audible murals from scratch. Jasmine Bruce’s work emphaszes the healing power of creating. She honors pain by diving into themes of conscious awarness, mental health, spirituality, Blackness and the feminine. Tickets are $20 dollars for members, $24 for non-members.

Grab your sweetie, your friend or love on yourself with some exercise. The Couple Shuffle is Sunday (2/1) in Zeeland. Choose from a 10k, 5k, a two-mile or a kids dash for 12 and under. The course is sprinkled with photo ops, then cross the finish line for sweet treats and all the glory. Plus there’s swag - a designer shirt and custom medal. All the fun starts at 9:00 am. Entries range from $15 to $40, depending on the event. Head to runsignupto enter.

Help kick off Black History Month at theHackley Public Library in Muskegon. The special performance features music from the talented praise team from Church of the Living god, a praise dance from a mother-daughter duo and vignettes of history through time. This event is Friday (1/31) from 5:30-6:30 pm and is totally free, but the library would prefer if you register. Click here to do so.

The Kalamazoo Local Artist and Film Festival will showcase young filmmakers and actors in the community. Featuring work from current Western Michigan University students and alumni, this is a great networking opportunity for actors and filmmakers, plus a chance to shop from art vendors and check out live music from Kalamazoo-based artists. The event is Friday (1/31) and Saturday (2/1) from 6:00-10:00 pm at the Dormouse Theatre. Tickets are $10 dollars for one day, $15 for both.