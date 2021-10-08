Todd's Weekend Adventures for Oct. 8-10

Fall Fest is happening Friday, October 8-9 in Holland, This year's event is bigger than ever before! Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers market have partnered with the Holland Visitors Bureau, Tulip Time and Windmill Island Gardens to expand this year's event offerings! Fall Fest will feature some of the nation's best professional pumpkin carvers, pumpkin painting and street performers. Plus, this year's event will also feature community tulip planting, fall walking tours and an artisan vendor market at windmill island gardens! Visit the website at hollandfallfes.com for a full schedule of events and all the details.

It's time once again to take a ride on the Pumpkin Train! This West Michigan family tradition offers a 90 minute experience aboard a classic train at the Coopersville Marne Railway. All passengers will be entertained by the grand pumpkin, scarecrow, and little crow as they sing songs and play games. Each paid children's ticket includes a free locally grown pumpkin the kids can pick from the patch at the end of the ride. Tickets range from $18 to $22 dollars per person. Get more and book your seat at cpmy.net

Don't forget about Adventure Point's Fall Harvest Days event on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include a zipline, climbing, archery, a fall trail walk, pumpkins, donuts, cider, and more. A family pass includes 6 tickets for only $75 dollars or you can buy single passes for $15 in advance. If you haven't heard of adventure point, this is a great time to check it out! get more info a scoutingevent.com..