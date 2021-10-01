Todd's Weekend Adventures

Walker Pumpkin Bash

Saturday, starting at 1:30pm it’s the Walker Pumpkin Bash. This is a free event at the Walker City Hall and the first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive free mini pumpkins. There will be free cider and donuts, a pumpkin decorating and craft station, live animals from the critter barn, laser tag and much more. get more information online at walker.city

Zeeland Pumpkinfest

Meanwhile Zeeland is bringing it's Zeeland Pumpkinfest back for its 36th year. This family favorite barnyard bash will feature a pet costume contest, live music, civil war reenactments, a parade, a pie eating contest, a puppet show, bingo, an outdoor movie screening, and much much more. The fun has already started today and will run all day tomorrow as well. Get more at zeelandfestivals.com.