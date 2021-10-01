Todd's Weekend Adventures

Walker Pumpkin Bash
Saturday, starting at 1:30pm it’s the Walker Pumpkin Bash. This is a free event at the Walker City Hall and the first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive free mini pumpkins. There will be free cider and donuts, a pumpkin decorating and craft station, live animals from the critter barn, laser tag and much more. get more information online at walker.city
Zeeland Pumpkinfest
Meanwhile Zeeland is bringing it's Zeeland Pumpkinfest back for its 36th year. This family favorite barnyard bash will feature a pet costume contest, live music, civil war reenactments, a parade, a pie eating contest, a puppet show, bingo, an outdoor movie screening, and much much more. The fun has already started today and will run all day tomorrow as well. Get more at zeelandfestivals.com.
Ada Fall Festival
The Ada Village Fall Festival will run on Saturday, October 2, from 4pm to 7pm. You can paint pumpkins, search for the hidden scarecrow, take some fun pics in the photo booth, and even bring home some fall decor from a floral truck. Do some shopping while you're there as many of the downtown businesses will be offering their own unique deals and fun. Get more at adavillage.com.