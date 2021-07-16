Todd's Weekend Adventures

Third Annual Knights of the Realm Weekend

Nelis' Dutch Village can take you back in time to Medieval Times at their third annual Knights of the Realm Weekend.

See live armored combat and may-pole dancing all within the village setting .

Plus you can see ax throwing and two sword fighting training classes. Get your costume on, grab a turkey leg and a cold beer, and have some fun with the family.

All of the extra fun is included with the normal admission price of $14 for adults and $12 for kids.

Macatawa Water Festival

Want to spread your passion for Mother Earth to your kids? Head to the Macatawa Water Festival!

The event is held on Holland's Windmill Island on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is designed to get families engaged with Lake Macatawa, local waterways, and the watershed.

Fun water games and activities, as well as trout fishing and rain barrel workshops, are just a few things to expect.

The event is free. More information can be found at Holland.org.

Sparta's 175th Birthday Bash

The City of Sparta is celebrating its 175th birthday. To capture the moment, they are celebrating with a big parade on Saturday, a community-wide ice cream social, and traditional games that will take people back in time. A huge photo opportunity will come after the parade too.

Located in the heart of Michigan's apple country, take a trip to Sparta to see all the small-town charm, fresh air, and fun.

The festivities run from 11:30 a.m.m to 3 p.m.