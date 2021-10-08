Third Annual EuCure for Chrohn's Tournament

In 2018, Adam, the son of John and Amy Fein, was diagnosed with Chrohn's at the age of 10. He is one of the many reasons the family is asking you to help fight for a cure.

3rd Annual "EuCure for Crohn's" Tournament

Saturday, October 9

St. Mary's Visitation Community Center, Byron Center

Check-in from 5:00-6:30pm, play begins at 6:30pm

$25 in advance I $35 at the door

Tickets: Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3ciyQxV)

Tickets include 10 rounds of euchre, food, beer and wine. Cash bar available for mixed drinks and shots.

This is a 21 year and older event and no outside alcohol is permitted.

