Third Annual EuCure for Chrohn's Tournament

Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 10:33:47-04

In 2018, Adam, the son of John and Amy Fein, was diagnosed with Chrohn's at the age of 10. He is one of the many reasons the family is asking you to help fight for a cure.

Saturday, October 9
St. Mary's Visitation Community Center, Byron Center
Check-in from 5:00-6:30pm, play begins at 6:30pm
$25 in advance I $35 at the door
Tickets: Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3ciyQxV)

Tickets include 10 rounds of euchre, food, beer and wine. Cash bar available for mixed drinks and shots.
This is a 21 year and older event and no outside alcohol is permitted.

