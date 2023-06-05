Third annual Black Business Expo in Muskegon coming soon

Black Wall Street Muskegon is hosting its third annual Black Business Expo on Saturday June 17th at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in Muskegon. Lashae Simmons II, the founder of Black Wall Street Muskegon, stopped by the Morning Mix to share more details about the upcoming event.

Guests can expect panel discussions and breakout sessions centered around available resources, funding, legal advice, and more. Guests can also check out the Vendor Showcase that will feature over 80 local, black-owned businesses.

Learn more by watching the interview and then take a deeper dive at the organization's website.

