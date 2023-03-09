The Storehouse connects goods, supplies with charities and teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — West Michigan can be a very generous place, so many corporations, businesses and individuals understand how far time, talent and treasure can go. But connecting funds, goods, volunteers and more can be challenging for any non-profit. That is where The Storehouse comes in. This organization exists to get help to other organizations who need it.

From diapers, to hygiene products, detergents, soaps, furniture, paper products, toys, books, beds, appliances – The Storehouse in Grand Rapids truly has just about everything. It’s a unique shopping experience strictly for non-profits and teachers, connecting community partners for the greater good. Co-founder Jessica Johns helped start this seven years ago. She volunteered at a food bank and realized there was a need for things other than food. The former teacher also understood the needs inside a classroom, and decided to give our educators a leg up.

Today The Storehouse serves 120 schools across the state and about 200 local non-profits, providing whatever the teachers and clients may need thanks to community partners like Amway. The global company ends up with things that they can’t use, and that product ends up here, where it will eventually go to people who really need it. In addition to donations, Amway employees volunteer their time, stocking shelves and building furniture.

Other community partners offer services like shipping, recycling, even advertising and IT work. As The Storehouse grows and moves into the future, Johns says they hope to be even more of a connector – determining what the non-profits need and sourcing that directly from suppliers, making the process come full circle. There are many more opportunities for businesses and individuals to give back, and non-profits and teachers are welcome to apply for shopping privileges. Head to The Storehouse website at storehousemi.org.