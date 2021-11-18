The "Queen of Cozy", Liz Marie Galvan, shares ways to display holiday cards

She’s been dubbed “The Queen of Cozy” and many of you recognized USA Today Bestselling Author, Liz Marie Galvan from her connection to The Found Cottage, 2460 Chicago Dr, Hudsonville, too.

Liz is is known for her budget-friendly, doable approach to helping readers of all styles in décor and design, find their version of cozy. In her new book Cozy White Cottage Seasons: 100 Ways to Be Cozy All Year Long, Liz helps readers effortlessly transition from season to season.

Watch to see how she shows you some festive ways to display holiday cards.

Want to see the many talents of Liz and others? Head to The Found Cottage Little Market and Book Signing, Saturday, Friday, November 19 from 10-6pm and Saturday, November 20 from 10-5pm. Please note, the book signing will be from 11am-1pm Saturday.

Liz’s design tips and wisdom have been featured on the TODAY show, Better Homes and Gardens, and in Country Living. She blogs daily on her website, LizMarieBlog.com, where thousands of people go for tips and inspiration each day— whether she’s blogging about life on the farm, their fixer-upper 1800s farmhouse, her latest DIY project, or even about their adoption journey. You can follow Liz and all of her adventures on Instagram @LizMarieGalvan.

