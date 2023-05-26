The Local Epicurean is a must stop for anyone who loves food and fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you're totally at home in the kitchen, or a cooking novice, The Local Epicurean can cater to you and make sure you're not only learning, but eating very well. As the Morning Mix team found out their cooking classes are a great team building experience, but they're also a fun date night or an amazing gift. With plenty of menu options, you can create a meal that will satisfy everyone's tastes from seasonal morel mushrooms to Sicilian scampi, and of course, hand-made pasta.

Or if you would rather take something home, check out their dozens of varieties of fresh made pasta, soup mixes, cheeses, meatballs, lasagna and more. They have a wonderful wine selection and a full bar.

The classes fill up fast, so make sure to head to thelocalepicurean.comto check out the menus, make reservations or order food for you or as a gift.