"The 39 Steps" brings chaotic comedy to Civic Theater stage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Get ready for a hilarious and action-packed adventure as Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents Alfred Hitchcock's "The 39 Steps"! This classic spy thriller has been transformed into a fast-paced comedy that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat and laughing out loud.

The show follows the story of Richard Hannay, a man who gets caught up in a web of espionage and intrigue after a mysterious woman is murdered in his apartment.

With a cast of only four actors playing over 150 characters, "The 39 Steps" is a whirlwind of quick changes, witty dialogue, and theatrical ingenuity. The show's clever staging and lightning-fast costume changes will leave you wondering how they do it!

Noddea Skidmore from the Civic joined us along with the director of the play, Eric Hand, and actress Maddie Jones who is making her Civic stage debut. #breakaleg

You can get more info and your tickets at www.grct.org.

