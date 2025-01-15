Take the 'Polar Plunge' to support Special Olympics Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Mark your calendars and brace yourselves for a chilling challenge! The annual Grand Rapids Polar Plunge is back, inviting brave individuals and teams to take a dip in the icy waters of the “Plungester” at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, February 8th, 2025.

This event is a key fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan and promises a day of fun, camaraderie, and a chance to make a real difference in the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Participants are encouraged to gather pledges and donations leading up to the Plunge, with all proceeds going towards providing year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes across Michigan.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the top fundraisers and most creative ensembles. Beyond the icy dip, attendees can enjoy a lively after-party with food, drinks, and entertainment. Register today at plungemi.org and get "freezin for a reason."

