Take a tour of the new Brandon Roby Golf Performance Center

Brandon Roby thinks everyone should pick up a golf club and try out the sport whether they're grinding for their PGA card or just don't want to be embarrassed out on the course with friends.

His vision of a practice facility has produced one of the most cutting-edge, welcoming places in West Michigan. The Brandon Roby Golf Performance Center offers six Trackman simulator bays, a 1,300-square-foot putting green, 270-square-foot PuttView putting green, and more! Golfers can play a round on their choice of hundreds of courses... including many in Michigan. Roby said it's hard to recommend a favorite course as new ones are being added almost daily.

If you want to introduce the game to your kids or grandkids, or maybe you just want to goof off, there are many "video game" golfing options where your swing is just the start of the fun.

The PuttView putting green is the only one currently in the state of Michigan and offers those looking to shave some strokes off of their score an incredible way to improve quickly.

