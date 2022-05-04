Take a look at Michigan's first-ever self-serve beer wall inside Gun Lake Casino

There's a unique way to grab a cold drink at Gun Lake Casino's newest restaurant. For the first time ever, guests can self-serve their own beers via a beer wall within Craft Bar Kitchen.

The beer wall contains more than 100 craft beers, both local and national brands, where people can pour their own drinks via tap.

Customers just need to purchase a card with a select amount of money on it and use that to pay for their beer of choice at the machine. It's perfect for creating beer flights or having a smaller serving of beer for those who can't finish a full glass.

CBK also serves locally-sourced food to go with locally crafted beer such as farm-to-table burgers, sausages, and uniquely shareable dishes.

The restaurant can fit 120 people and features a gorgeous outdoor patio where there will be live music performed by local artists on Fridays and Saturdays.

Gun Lake Casino is located at 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland.

To learn more, visit gunlakecasino.com.

Sponsored by Gun Lake Casino.