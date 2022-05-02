Get a sneak peek at Gun Lake Casino's upcoming expansion projects

Gun Lake Casino continues to expand and grow, providing all kinds of entertainment for adults. They're working on a $300 million dollar expansion that will bring dozens of new amenities and entertainment options to the Wayland casino.

So far, they've opened up three restaurants including Chophouse Escalade Shophouse, CBK Taphouse, and 131 Sports Bar and Lounge. From quick bar bites to curated cocktails to crafted steaks and delectable entrees, they have something for everyone.

CBK has unique features like a beer wall, a tech wall that allows people to be their own bartender by selecting a beer they want to drink on tap. People can purchase a CBK card, and use it to receive any of the hundreds of beers available.

The casino also has over 2700 slot machines and more than 50 tables for patrons to enjoy.

Gun Lake Casino is also working on creating a 250-room hotel. It will have a convention center full-service spa, a new restaurant, dozens of suites, and a new area called the Aqua Dome. The Aqua Dome is a greenhouse with three different pools- a family-friendly pool, an adults-only pool, and a VIP Pool with a swim-up bar and grill. The hotel will also have a stage where they'll host concerts, which will also be available to rent for events.

Later they'll have memberships for the pool available to the public without requiring entrance to the casino.

Gun Lake Casino is located at 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland.

Additional details about Gun Lake Casino’s expansions will be announced in the coming months. To learn more information about the property, visit gunlakecasino.com.

Sponsored by Gun Lake Casino.