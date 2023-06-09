Swoop into the Air Zoo this summer to see the "DC Super Heroes" exhibit and more

The Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center is full of activities and exhibits to entertain kids and families during the summer. One of the new exhibits swooping in to entertain superhero fans everywhere is DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers.

The interactive exhibition will feature superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more to help guests learn the importance of teamwork at the Hall of Justice as they work together to solve problems and catch Super-Villains in a series of fast-paced challenges.

While enjoying this traveling exhibit, brave recruits will be called on by members of the Justice League to make the world a safer place by battling Super-Villains in the fictional, crime-infested city. Recruits-in-training will join the DC Super Heroes in solving problems and catching Super-Villains in a series of fast-paced challenges in the city and surrounding area.

Other activities include a quiz, where everyone in the family can learn which DC Super Hero they most resemble. Visitors are encouraged to help Batman in Gotham City fight off The Joker who has sabotaged the Bat-Signal or work with Wonder Woman to rescue artifacts that The Cheetah stole from the Museum of Ancient History

