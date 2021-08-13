Support young artists at Kids' Art Rocks! gallery show

Head to Coldwater as the community is invited to attend an artist reception celebrating area student artwork and the final night of Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! gallery show on Monday, August 16 at 6pm at Tibbits Opera House 14 S. Hanchett St.

The juried exhibit features over 125 pieces of student artwork on display, with 15 chosen for the final lease program exhibit. Those pieces have been professionally framed and will be entered into the art lease program for businesses to sponsor and display for one year. Lease program winners features students from preschool.

The reception, which features People’s Choice voting, will take place in the Tibbits Art Gallery from 6-7pm. Light refreshments will be provided and the presentation of cash prizes and art supply giveaways for young artists in attendance at the conclusion of the reception will take place on the terrace in front of Tibbits, weather permitting.