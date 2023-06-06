Summer reading program provides inspiration, connection, prizes

MUSKEGON, Mi. — Beat boredom this summer and be inspired with books and activities. The Hackley Public Library's reading program is open to everyone from babies to adults. Participants win prizes for every 2 hours of reading logged, and then again at 8 hours.

Readers will also be entered to win prizes at the end of the program, the more hours logged, the more entries you receive. Activities range from attending museum events, to going on a walk outside.

It's simple to participate, you can either download the Beanstack app, or log the hours online here.

For more information on the Hackley Library and its programs, head to hackleylibrary.org.

