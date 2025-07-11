Stroll For Epilepsy returns for 24th year in Michigan

One in 26 people will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, and one in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their life. Epilepsy is not only one of the most common neurological conditions, it is also often misunderstood. In the state of Michigan alone, 108,900 people are currently living with epilepsy.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan will host the 24th annual Stroll for Epilepsy to educate, advocate, and fundraise for individuals and their families affected by epilepsy. This year's event will be Saturday, July 12 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. Admission is free with event registration.

Live music, testimonials, raffles and prizes, and more will be available. All proceeds from the event will go back to the Foundation.

We met and spoke with some of the faces behind the fundraiser. Alex Smith and her daughter, Bella, spoke with Michelle about the event and her family's stroll team name, #BellaStrong.

Visit epilepsymichigan.org for more information.

