Storehouse of Community Resources seeking donors for Big Backpack Build

Back to school season is already here if you can believe it, and that means preparing for school supply shopping will be underway in West Michigan. For many families, access to supplies are not possible, and Storehouse of Community Resource's annual event, the Big Backpack Build, aims ensure that West Michigan students who need a new backpack for the school year are taken care of.

Storehouse will host the event again at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids from August 10 through 12, where volunteers gather to pack backpacks with school supplies for students. This year's goal is to gather 15,000 backpacks, a jump from 12,500 backpacks last year.

Before the distribution day, Storehouse is looking for donations to fund backpacks for $25 per backpack. Interested donors can head to storehousemi.org for more information and to donate.

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