Storehouse of Community Resources' "Big Backpack Build" to alleviate back-to-school costs

July is almost over, and that means it's time to start thinking about back-to-school season. Storehouse of Community Resources is looking to alleviate the cost of school supplies to families in the community by giving 12,500 students in West Michigan with brand new backpacks filled with school supplies.

The Big Backpack Build was built from the success of Storehouse of Community Resources' Teacher Store, an initiative ensuring that teachers in low-income communities have the necessary resources to begin their school year.

For this year's Big Backpack Build, Storehouse is looking to raise $250,000, where every $25 donation will fill backpacks with over $40 worth of school supplies.

Volunteers are also needed August 12 at DeVos Place beginning at 10 A.M. to help assemble the backpacks and supplies. Donations are still being accepted, and the effort will continue throughout the entire week.

Visit storehousemi.org to learn more and donate.

