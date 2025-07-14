Stevensville's CPR Dance Takes "Resonance" Performance Series on the Road

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A single drop of rain can create ripples across a wide surface just as a single memory can echo through a lifetime. This is the evocative concept behind "Resonance," the powerful new concert series from contemporary dance company, CPR Dance: Inhale Movement.

Hailing from their hometown of Stevensville, the company is taking this acclaimed show on the road to share their art with those across West Michigan. Led by founder and Executive Artistic Director Carolyn Pampalone Rabbers, CPR Dance is known for creating performances that are as thought-provoking as they are athletic.

Now in it's fourth season, the company continues to explore relationships, connections, and the environment through the art of dance.

"Resonance" brings these themes to life through breathtaking choreography and the immense talent of the company's dancers. You can see it live at one of their upcoming performances...

GRAND RAPIDS:

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids,

KALAMAZOO:

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: Dalton Center, Studio B at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo

BENTON HARBOR:

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Times: 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Location: The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St, Benton Harbor

In addition to the "Resonance" tour, CPR Dance will also be a featured performer at the Grand Rapids Ballet's Summer Dance Festival on August 22-23.

For tickets and more information on CPR Dance: Inhale Movement and their full season, you can visit their official website at inhalemovement.com.

