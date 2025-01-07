Start your year with shows from the Grand Rapids Symphony

If you're looking for variety, the next couple of months will deliver it as the Grand Rapids Symphony has an array of concerts coming soon. Check out "Sax and the City" and see Timothy McCallister perform or get classical with "Coffee with Haydn." Check out the art being displayed at the "Pictures at an Exhibition" performance. There are plenty to choose from!

Music Director Marcelo Lehninger stopped by our studios along with Lacey Dixon to give us a deeper look into the schedule. Watch the interview for more or head to the symphony's website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok